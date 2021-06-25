As per the FIR lodged by the Kavaratti police in Lakshadweep, a case under sections 124 A (sedition) and 153 B (hate speech) of the Indian Penal code were registered against Aisha Sultana.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Kerala High Court on Friday granted anticipatory bail to Lakshadweep filmmaker and actress Aisha Sultana in connection with the sedition case filed against her by Kavaratti Police of Lakshadweep over her bio-weapon remark.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan