Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government spokesman and senior minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Monday said the farmers have trust and belief in the Yogi Adityanath government, and it was because of this that they worked towards an agreement after the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

"Under the leadership and direction of Yogi Adityanath, the administration has worked. FIRs have been lodged on both sides and action will be taken strictly as per law. This is Yogi government and there is the rule of law. There is no raja or rank (king or pauper)," Singh said.

Talking about permissions being denied to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for going to Lakhimpur Kheri, Singh said opposition parties in Uttar Pradesh were indulging in "political competitiveness due to the 2022 elections", and said the Opposition must desist from "political tourism and photo-ops".

"In politics and in a democracy, the Opposition has a right to go amidst the people and listen and understand their issues. But when there is a serious and sensitive situation and atmosphere, one must let the investigation happen first. The Opposition should wait patiently for 24-48 hours and go once the investigation becomes clear and the situation improves. No one will stop them then," Singh said.

Rs 45 lakh ex-gratia, govt job for kin of killed farmers

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 45 lakh and a government job of the kin of four families who died during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. Further, Rs 10 lakhs will be given to injured farmers in the incident.

"Government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of 4 farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaint," news agency ANI quoted ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar as saying.

Retired High Court judge to probe the matter

The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday announced that a retired High Court judge will probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. FIR has been registered against Uttar Pradesh Minister's son who allegedly ran his car over the protesting farmers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha