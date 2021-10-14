New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which 8 people including 4 farmers were killed, on Thursday took MoS Home Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and three others arrested in the case to recreate the sequence of events leading to the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Tikonia village.

The three accused including Ashish Mishra his friend Ankit Das, gunman Latif and driver Shekhar Bharti were taken to the site of the incident on the Tikonia-Banbirpur road under tight security. The entire area, where the October 3 incident took place, in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV and four others killed in the ensuing violence, was cordoned off.

#WATCH Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Lakhimpur Kheri to recreate the crime scene pic.twitter.com/T6ffwrN2z4 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 14, 2021

The accused were asked questions about their presence on the spot even though they knew that farmers were protesting there. The SIT arranged for three SUVs and also dummies to recreate how the speeding vehicles mowed down farmers on that fateful day.

Ashish Mishra 'Monu' was arrested in the case on October 9 after 12 hours of questioning, and a court has accepted his police custody from October 12 to October 15. The other three -- Shekhar Bharti was arrested on October 12, and Ankit Das and Latif alias Kale were arrested on October 13.

On Thursday, investigators reached the district jail premises in the morning to take Das, Latif and Bharti into police custody. The trio was taken to the crime branch's office at the Reserve Police Lines, which is near the district jail where main accused Ashish Mishra is lodged.

Eight people died in the October 3 violence and of them, four were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers. Infuriated farmers then allegedly lynched some people in the vehicles. The other dead included two BJP workers and their driver. In the incident, a journalist was also killed.

Farmers claimed that Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was in one of the vehicles, an allegation denied by him and his father who say they can produce evidence to prove he was at an event at that time.

(With Agencies Inputs)

