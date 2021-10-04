Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh on Monday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 45 lakh and a government job of the kin of four families who died during a protest in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday. The state government also announced that a retired High Court judge would probe the matter.

"Government will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of 4 farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri yesterday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs. FIR will be registered based on farmers' complaint," news agency ANI quoted ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar as saying.

The development hours after the farmers demanded an ex-gratia and asked the state government to register a first information report (FIR) in connection with the case. The farmers have also asked the state government to take action against Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish.

The farmers have claimed that Ashish was driving one of the cars that allegedly ran over four protesters, killing all of them. However, Mishra has refuted the charges, saying his son is not involved in the case. On Monday, he also demanded that Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia should be given to the BJP memebers who were allegedly beaten to death by the protesters.

"BJP workers were attacked and killed with sticks and swords. Videos show some attackers asked our workers to say that I had asked them to mow down farmers. Allegations against my son are totally baseless. Had he been there, he would have been killed," Mishra was quoted as saying by ANI.

"The matter should be investigated either by CBI, SIT or by a sitting or retired judge and strict action be taken against the culprits," the MoS Home added.

However, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of several farmer unions, has asked that Mishra should be dismissed from the Union Council of Ministers immediately. In a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, it also said that the Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is "inciting violence while holding a constitutional post, should be sacked from his post".

"Union Home Minister Ajay Mishra Teni should be immediately dismissed from his post and a case should be filed against him for inciting violence and spreading communal hatred and the Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra "Monu" and his fellow goons should be immediately booked for 302 (murder) and arrested immediately," the letter reads, as reported by ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma