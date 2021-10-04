New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday came out in support of his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after she was allegedly manhandled and arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri and said she will make sure that India's "annadatas" win this fight against injustice.

"Priyanka, I know you won't hold back! Your courage has left them stunned," Rahul said in a Tweet in Hindi. "We will make sure that India's annadatas win this non-violent fight against injustice".

Priyanka Vadra was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people, including four farmers, died on Sunday after a protest turned violent. However, she was arrested from Hargaon in Sitapur district. The Congress claimed that Priyanka was also manhandled by the Uttar Pradesh Police and alleged that her clothes were pulled by the cops.

Later, Priyanka accused the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state of using politics to mow down the farmers. She also said that if the government uses the force against her, then it shows they have lost morality.

"I have not come out of my home to commit any crime. I am only going to meet the aggrieved families and wipe their tears. What wrong thing am I doing? And if I am doing anything wrong, you should have a warrant," she said, as reported by news agency PTI.

"You are stopping me, this vehicle. Why are you stopping it? When I am calling the CO, he is hiding. If he is doing the right thing, then why is he hiding," she added.

"The way in which farmers are suppressed, no words can explain it. For the past many months, farmers are raising their voice, that wrong is being done to them, but the government is not willing to listen to them," she further said.

Eight people were killed on Sunday as violence erupted during the farmers' protest, claiming the lives of both farmers and BJP workers. Two SUVs were set on fire by angry farmers in the clash near Banbirpur in Lakhimpur Kheri.

Four of the dead were people in the cars, apparently a part of a convoy of BJP workers who had come to welcome the UP minister. They were allegedly thrashed to death. The four others were farmers, said state officials.

