Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested from Hargaon in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district while she was on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri where eight people, including four farmers, died after violence broke during a farmers' protest against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, said the state party unit.

"What was expected from the BJP has happened. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested from Hargaon. However, this is only the beginning of our fight," said Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV in a Tweet.

Here's everything you need to know about the Lakhimpur Kheri incident:

1. Violence erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday against the visit of a Maurya and a Union Minister after their cars allegedly mowed down the protesters. The violence claimed eight lives, including four farmers and three BJP leaders.

2. The farmers claimed that Ashish Mishra Teni, the son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, was driving one of the cars which ran over the farmers.

3. However, Ashish's father has denied the claims, saying his son was not involved in the incident. He also claimed that three BJP leaders and a driver were beaten to death by some protesters.

"My son wasn't present at spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive. They've killed people and damaged and set cars on fire. We have video evidence," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

4. Ashish has also refuted the charges levelled against him, calling the allegations "baseless". Speaking to ANI, he said that he was attending an event at Banbirpur at the time of the incident.

"...Some unruly elements attacked our workers, killed 4-5 of them. I was in Banbirpur from 9 am till the end...I have not been at the (incident) spot for two days...It could be that they don't like me and using politics...," he said.

5. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called the incident "unfortunate" and said that the state government will take strict actions against the accused. He has also appealed to people to maintain peace.

6. Media reports suggest that Adityanath might hold a high-level meet soon to take stock of the situation in the state.

7. The Uttar Pradesh Police, on the other hand, has suspended mobile internet services and imposed restrictions under Section 144 CrPC to control the situation.

"ADG LO, ACS Agriculture, IG Range & Commissioner are on the spot & situation is under control. Adequate deployment has been done to prevent any untoward incident," it said.

8. The Uttar Pradesh Police has also decided to deploy extra forces in the district. Reports suggest that the state government can also deploy paramilitary personnel to avoid any untoward incident.

9. The opposition, meanwhile, has attacked the BJP government over the violence in the district. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait -- the face of farmers' protest in north India, has also reached Lakhimpur Kheri along with several supporters.

"We will first meet the farmers and villagers and discuss the situation with them. The future course of action will be done on the basis of the discussion with the villagers and farmers. Their decision will prevail," he said in a statement, as reported by news agency PTI.

10. Like Priyanka Gandhi, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leaders have also been stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri by the state police citing the law and order situation, said party's General Secretary Satish Chandra Misra.

"They (Police) have handed over a notice that says that our program in Lakhimpur has been suspended due to law and order situation and no party or leader is allowed. We have decided to suspend our program, will decide on the next steps," he told ANI.

