New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to the prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, Ashish Mishra, who is the son of MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, after four months of his arrest in the case. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Ashish Mishra last year in October during the farmers' protest. Four other persons including a journalist were also killed in the ensuing violence.

Mishra was arrested on October 9 last year by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing the incident. "Ashish Mishra has been arrested as he was not cooperating during the interrogation and did not answer a few questions," DIG Upendra Agarwal had said at the time of his arrest.

An FIR was registered against him and a few others over the incident, but the UP Police did not move against him until the Supreme Court decided to take up the matter. His arrest came a day after the apex court expressed its dissatisfaction with the UP government over the action taken in the case.

Ashish Mishra turned up for questioning the second time he was summoned, and after 12 hours the nine-member SIT headed by DIG Agarwal arrested him. The SIT also added an attempt to murder charge against Ashish Mishra replacing less severe charges which were levelled against Ashish Mishra earlier.

Courts in Lakhimpur Kheri have rejected bail for Ashish Mishra in the past. Earlier in December, the chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Lakhimpur Kheri had rejected Mishra's second bail plea citing that there "were not enough grounds for bail on the gravity of the crime."

The development takes place in the middle of elections in Uttar Pradesh. Lakhimpur will vote in the fourth round of seven-phase elections in UP.

Eight people were killed on October 3, 2021, after violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya. Four of the dead were farmers who were mowed down by a speeding SUV, belonging to Ashish Mishra.

One journalist covering the incident was also killed in the incident. Three BJP workers were killed in retaliatory violence. The Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident has said that there was a planned conspiracy to murder protesting farmers.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan