New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Ajay Mishra Teni and the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case on Tuesday walked out of the jail in Lakhimpur Kheri district five days after the Allahabad High Court on February 10 granted him bail in the case. Ashish Mishra was arrested as the prime accused in the case in which four farmers were mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to him in the Lakhimpur Kheri district. Four other people including a journalist were also killed in the ensuing violence.

#WATCH Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni, accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case released on bail pic.twitter.com/11f2CmyFCc — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

As per media reports, Ashish Mishra left the jail through the back gate. Shortly after the release, his father and MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni visited him at residence. A heavy police convoy was seen outside Ashish Mishra's home when the Union Minister arrived.

MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni arrives at the residence of his son Ashish Mishra to meet him.



Ashish walked out of jail today after being released on bail in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence case of Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/M9azAOWuvW — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Avdesh Kumar Singh, lawyer of Ashish Mishra, had said earlier in the day that Mishra will be released from the jail and there will be no restriction on his going out of the city.

Ashish Mishra was arrested on October 9 last year by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that was probing the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The SIT also called the incident a "pre-planned conspiracy" and asked the Magistrate court to add the charge of an attempt to murder in the FIR against the accused. The court later agreed to SIT's request and added murder charges against Mishra.

However, the Allahabad High Court, in its February 10 order, granted him bail and questioned some of the charges imposed on him. The court said, "during the course of the investigation, no such firearm injuries were found either on the body of any of the deceased or on the body of any injured person".

The court also questioned the claims by the police that Ashish instigated the driver of the SUV, who was killed in the violence, to run over the protesting farmers. The court also said that he appeared before the SIT when called and the charge sheet has also been filed in the case. "In such circumstances, this court is of the view the applicant is entitled to bail," the court said.

Initially, an FIR was registered against him and a few others over the incident, but the UP police did not move against him until the Supreme Court decided to take up the matter. His arrest came a day after the apex court expressed its dissatisfaction with the UP government over the action taken in the case.

It may be recalled that eight people were killed on October 3, 2021, after violence erupted during a farmers' protest, claiming the lives of farmers and BJP workers ahead of a visit to Lakhimpur by UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Four of the dead were farmers who were mowed down by a speeding SUV, belonging to Ashish Mishra. One journalist covering the incident was also killed in the incident. Three BJP workers were killed in retaliatory violence. The Special Investigation Team probing the Lakhimpur Kheri violence incident had said that there was a planned conspiracy to murder protesting farmers.

(With Agencies Inputs)

