Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said that "main accused" Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, has been summoned for interrogation in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers and three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, lost their lives.

Ashish has been named in an FIR lodged in connection with the case under IPC section 302 (murder).

Besides Ashish, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that two people -- identified as Ashish Pandey and Luvkush Rana -- have also been arrested, adding that empty bullet shells were recovered from them. However, it said that incidents of firing or any firearm injuries have not been confirmed, adding that the probe is underway.

"Two people are being questioned. They've confirmed role of three others who are dead. Technically, they have also been accounted for. These people are giving a lot of information. We are sending summon to the main accused (Ashish Mishra) for questioning," Lucknow Inspector General of Police (IGP) Lakshimi Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"The accused named in the FIR have been called for questioning. If they don't turn up, we'll go to court and follow up the legal process. Teams have been set up for arrest and for questioning the accused," she added.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3 that sparked a row in Uttar Pradesh where assembly elections are slated to take place in February or March next year. The farmers claimed that the car, which allegedly crushed four protesters, was being driven by Ashish Mishra.

However, Ashish's father Ajay Kumar Mishra has refuted the charges levelled against his son, terming it a "conspiracy". He said that his son was not present at the spot during the incident and alleged that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.

"My son wasn't present at the spot. There were miscreants who attacked workers with sticks and swords. If my son would've been there, he wouldn't have come out alive," he told ANI.

"During Lakhimpur Kheri visit, our workers came to receive us amid farmers' protest. Some miscreants from agitating farmers started stone pelting on car and injured our driver. Due to this, our car got imbalanced and 2 people died coming under it. After this, our 3 workers were killed and cars were set on fire," he added.

