New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the probe in the gruesome Lakhimpur Kheri violence where 4 farmers were mowed down by an SUV and four others were killed in the ensuing violence, the main accused and MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, lodged in district jail, has been shifted to a government hospital after showing symptoms of dengue.

According to a senior police official as quoted PTI, Ashish Mishra, alias Monu Bhaiyya, has been shifted to a government hospital on Saturday after he showed symptoms of dengue. He further said that Mishra's blood sample has also been sent to a lab for the confirmation of dengue.

"Main accused Ashish Mishra, who is currently lodged in district jail has been shifted to a government hospital due to suspected dengue. It is not confirmed as to whether he (Mishra) is suffering from dengue. His sample was sent for testing on Friday. The picture will be clear once the report comes," Superintendent of the Lakhimpur Kheri district jail PP Singh said as quoted by PTI.

The development came a day after a SWAT team of the Uttar Pradesh Crime Branch on Saturday arrested three more persons in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case taking the total number of arrests to 13. The accused have been identified as Mohit Trivedi, Dharmendra Singh and Rinku Rana.

So far, ten people, including Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni', were arrested earlier in connection with the case. The police had served a notice to Mishra and summoned him for questioning after which he was arrested and sent to police remand.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3. Local farmers blame Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra 'Teni' and his son for the violence. They were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle that was part of the convoy of the Minister in Lakhimpur Kheri in north-central Uttar Pradesh.

Videos are also being circulated on social media where a Mahindra Thar was seen knocking down protesters from behind. However, Ajay Mishra Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted the allegations. Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case.

