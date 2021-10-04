Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Violence erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday, leading to the death of eight people, including four farmers. The farmers, who were protesting against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, claimed that two SUVs allegedly ran over the protesters, killing four people. They claimed that one of the SUVs was driven by Ashish Mishra Teni, the son of Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

However, Mishra has dismissed the claims, calling the allegations against his son a "conspiracy". Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police has increased the deployment of its troops in the district to avoid any untoward situation. It has also appealed to people to maintain peace and order.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

10:02 hours: Even Britishers would not have committed the kind of atrocities this government is committing against farmers. MoS Home Ajay Mishra and Deputy CM (Keshav Prasad Maurya) should resign. Rs 2 crores and government job should be given to next of kin of the farmers who died, says Akhilesh Yadav.

9:55 hours: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav stage a sit-in protest outside his residence.

Government does not want any political leaders to go there. What is the government hiding, he says.

9:43 hours: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cancels his scheduled visit to Shravasti and Bahraich districts today in the backdrop of violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, reports ANI.

9:35 hours: Latest visual from Tikunia area of Lakhimpur Kheri.

9:20 hours: Police force deployed outside the residence of Congress Legislative Party leader Aradhana Misra in Lucknow.

9:05 hours: Samajwadi Party workers gather outside the residence of Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow.

8:42 hours: Just In: Farmers lodge complaint against Union Minister of State for Home, Ajay Mishra Teni and his son Ashish Mishra Teni in Tikunia, Lakhimpur Kheri, reports ANI.

8:34 hours: I've received a memorandum (from farmers), demanding dismissal of MoS Home (AK Mishra), registration of FIR based on their complaint, payment of ex gratia and government jobs to the family of the deceased and judicial probe into yesterday’s incident, says Lakhimpur Kheri District Magistrate AK Chaurasiya.

We will communicate demands of the farmers to higher authorities and hold talks with them again later today, he added.

8:25 hours: Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi has asked Lucknow Airport not to allow Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder S Randhawa to land at there.

Baghel and Randhawa are scheduled to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today.

8:10 hours: The Uttar Pradesh Police has also deployed troops outside the residence of former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav at Vikramaditya Marg ahead of his scheduled visit to Lakhimpur Kheri.

8:05 hours: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has also claimed that its leaders have been stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri by the state police citing the law and order situation.

8:00 hours: Following the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was scheduled to visit the district, has been arrested, claimed Youth Congress National President Srinivas BV.

"What was expected from the BJP has happened. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested from Hargaon. However, this is only the beginning of our fight," he tweeted.

