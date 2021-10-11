Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, will appear before a local court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday after being arrested for allegedly crushing four farmers to death in Lakhimpur Kheri. Ashish was arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday night after 12 hours of grilling. The police had said that Ashish was "not cooperating" and failed to prove his alibi which led to his arrest.

Meanwhile, a day-long bandh would be held across Maharashtra on Monday in support of the farmers over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Everything, including Agricultural Produce Market Committee or subzi mandi, will stay closed across the state except for essential services.

Here are the LIVE Updates from the big story:

9:24 hours: Recap: Eight people, including four farmers, were killed during the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

8:58 hours: Also Read -- Non-cooperation, evasive replies and unanswered questions: Why Ashish Mishra was arrested over Lakhimpur Kheri violence

8:21 hours: Visual from Bandra Reclamation area in Mumbai.

8:07 hours: Media reports also suggest that 500 Home Guards are deployed in Mumbai to maintain law and order across the city.

8:00 hours: Meanwhile, security has been beefed up across the state, especiall in Mumbai, ahead of the bandh. As per reports, three companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be deployed across the state.

7:50 hours: Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had said that the Maharashtra government would support the bandh with "full force".

All the three parties will actively participate in the bandh. What happened in Lakhimpur Kheri was a murder of the Constitution, a violation of the law and a conspiracy to kill farmers of the country, he said.

7:40 hours: The bandh has been called by the Maharashtra government itself, which includes Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

"I request 12 crore people of Maharashtra to support the farmers. Support means all of you join the bandh and stop your work for a day," said Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik.

7:35 hours: All shops, except those engaged in essential services, will stay closed in Maharashtra on Monday.

7:30 hours: Meanwhile, a day-long bandh would be held across Maharashtra on Monday in solidarity with farmers over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

7:25 hours: Earlier, the police had said that Ashish was arrested for "not cooperating with the probe" in connection with the case.

7:20 hours: Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police will seek further custody of Ashish.

7:10 hours: His lawyer Avdesh Kumar Singh has said that the Uttar Pradesh Police had demanded three-day custody, but they have raised objections against it.

7:00 hours: Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, will appear before a court on Monday. He will file his bail application after being sent to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma