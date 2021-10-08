New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government will submit its status report on the accused and the arrest made in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence during which 8 people including 4 farmers, 3 BJP workers and a journalist was killed. The Supreme Court on Thursday took suo moto cognisance of the matter and asked the UP govt to file a status report by Friday about the people named by the police in the FIR, describing it as an "unfortunate incident". It also sought details of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the judicial enquiry commission set up by the state government.

Meanwhile, the UP Police has also summoned MoS Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra to appear for investigation. The UP Police also pasted a notice outside the residence of Union Minister of States for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, asking his son Ashish Mishra to appear before it at 10 am on October 8. In its notice, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that Ashish alias Monu has been summoned under section-147, 148, 149, 279, 338, 304A, 302 and 120B to appear before it at the crime branch office in reserve police lines in Lakhimpur Kheri.

The UP Police has also arrested two people -- Luvkush of Banbirpur village and Ashish Pandey of Nighasan tehsil -- in connection with the case. It said that a nine-member monitoring committee has also been formed that will be led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal.

Here are the Latest Updates from Lakhimpur Kheri Row:

- Supreme Court says it is a brutal murder of eight persons and the law must take its course against all accused. Court further says that it hopes that the UP government will take necessary steps due to the sensitivity of the issue.

- Supreme Court asks Uttar Pradesh government when there is a serious allegation of death or gun shot injury will the accused in this country be treated the same way?

- Harish Salve representing UP govt tells Supreme Court that post mortem did not show any bullet wounds, that is why the notice was sent to him.

- Supreme Court begins hearing of the case on the violence that killed eight people in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3

- Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav is on his way to Bahraich to meet families of two farmers who lost their lives in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. SC has taken cognizance of the incident,now there is hope that the affected families will get justice...MoS Home should resign, he says.

- Ashish Mishra, the prime accused in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, skipped the 10 am deadline given to him by the UP Police to appear before the police to join the probe into the matter. However, his relative Abhijaat Mishra, as quoted by a Hindi news channel, said that Ashish Mishra is in Lakhimpur and he will join the probe later today.

- A Shiromani Akali Dal delegation arrives at Lucknow airport, to visit Lakhimpur Kheri to meet families of farmers who lost their lives in recent violence. Govt hasn't been listening to farmers, & now farmers have been killed; We stand with farmers: Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD leader

- Lakhimpur Kheri: BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra met the family members of farmer Lovepreet Singh who lost his life in the violence on Sunday. "We stand with them and will provide legal aid whenever needed," he said.

- In its notice, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that Ashish alias Monu has been summoned under section-147, 148, 149, 279, 338, 304A, 302 and 120B to appear before it at the crime branch office in reserve police lines in Lakhimpur Kheri.

- "The accused named in the FIR have been called for questioning. If they don't turn up, we'll go to court and follow up the legal process. Teams have been set up for arrest and for questioning the accused," Lucknow Inspector General of Police (IGP) Lakshmi Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

- Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who arrived here on Thursday to meet the families of two farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, said by allowing Union minister Ajay Kumar Mishra to continue on the post, the Centre is giving the message that those in power can do anything. The Union minister's son, Ashish Kumar Mishra, and others have been booked in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted during a farmers' protest on Sunday.

