New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The prime accused in the gruesome Lakhimpur Kheri killings, Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, will appear before the Uttar Pradesh police at around 11 am. The UP Police on Friday sent a second summon to Ashish Mishra after he skipped the first call by the police to join the probe on Friday at 10 am. Security has been beefed up in Police Lines in Lakhimpur Kheri ahead of his visit. A report by News18 also stated that the internet services in the district have also been shut by the administration to prevent any untoward incidents due to misinformation.

Home Minister Amit Shah's deputy, Mishra, said his son Ashish Mishra could not appear before the police as he was not well but will record his statement on Saturday. His remarks came after a police team headed by Deputy Inspector General (Headquarters) Upendra Agarwal waited hours at the Lakhimpur police lines for Ashish Mishra, who had been asked to appear there at 10 am. Mishra was named in an FIR following allegations that he was in one of the vehicles that mowed down four farmers protesting over UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit on Sunday. Two BJP workers and their driver were then allegedly lynched by angry farmers. A local journalist also died in the incident.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Lakhimpur Kheri incident row:

- Security tightened in Police lines Lakhimpur Kheri as Ashish Mishra (Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra Teni) was summoned by UP Police today.

- Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra will appear before Uttar Pradesh Police for questioning at 11 am on Saturday in connection with Lakhimpur Kheri violence where eight people lost their lives. He was earlier summoned by the Uttar Pradesh police in connection to the probe in the matter.

- Dissatisfied with the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the “brutal” murder of eight persons including four farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri, the Supreme Court Friday questioned non-arrest of accused, directed preservation of evidence and mulled transferring probe to another agency, saying “proof of the pudding is in the eating”.

- Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday proceeded on an indefinite fast in support of his demand for action against Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra and the main accused in Sunday's violence in which eight persons, including four farmers, were killed.

- Former Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday demanded the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra along with the arrest of his son Ashish Mishra who allegedly killed four farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

- Rejecting the SIT and the inquiry commission set up by the Uttar Pradesh government to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the SKM on Friday said that it will call for a nationwide 'rail roko' protest on October 18 if its demands are not fulfilled. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has been demanding that Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked and his son Ashish Mishra arrested in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri.

