New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday reached Lucknow to visit the violence-hit Lakhimpur Kheri district in the state where she will take part in the 'antim ardas' of farmers who died in the violence there on October 3. Meanwhile, a Bharatiya Kisan Union member asserted no politician will be allowed to share the dais with farmer leaders during the last prayers for the four farmers killed in the incident. Police personnel in large numbers are being deployed in the area to ensure smooth movement of the public and maintain law and order.

The collective "antim ardas" is expected to be attended by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, are expected. BKU-Tikait's district president Amandeep Singh Sandhu said, "Preparations are underway for the 'antim ardas' (final prayers) at a field, away from the spot where the violence took place in Tikonia village."

Meanwhile, the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 40 Kisan unions, has called the farmers organisations and other "progressive groups" across the country to observe October 12 as Shaheed Kisan Diwas, to remember the farmers killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. It also demanded the dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the post of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and said that they will scale up their agitation if the Minister is not dismissed immediately.

Here are the Updates from Lakhimpur Kheri:

- October 3rd Lakhimpur Kheri violence | MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra brought to Reserve Police Lines. His three-day Police remand begins today.

- Meanwhile, Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra, who has been accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, has been sent to three-day police remand with conditions on Monday.

- The farmers' union said the protest actions are not against any religion or faith, as the "call for action on October 15 is in the spirit of Dussehra, of good triumphing over evil."

- The umbrella body of farmers' unions protesting against the Central farm laws in a statement issued on Monday that reiterated earlier "ultimatum about October 11 being the deadline for the sacking and arrest of Ajay Mishra Teni"

