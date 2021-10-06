New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the controversy over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, in which 8 people including 4 farmers died, is taking new turns with each day passing by. A day after the Uttar Pradesh Police arrested Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and confined her in the PAC guest house situated in Sitapur, the Yogi Adityanath-led government on Wednesday denied permission to Rahul Gandhi-led 5-member delegation to visit the district in the wake of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) that has been imposed in Lucknow.

The District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Kheri has imposed section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits assembly of five or more people at a time, following the Sunday incident. Soon after the violent incident at Lakhimpur Kheri, political leaders made a beeline to visit the site and expressed their desire to meet the families of the victims.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place. As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday, said Uttar Pradesh police.

MoS Ajay Mishra Teni denies allegations against his son:

MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants mingled with protesting farmers and pelted the stones at the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'. Teni also said that he has not been summoned by the party leadership but will visit Delhi for some works.

"My son wasn't there in the car. After the car was attacked, driver was injured, car lost its balance& ran over a few people present there. I've expressed sympathies towards those who've lost their lives. There should be an unbiased probe", Teni as quoted by ANI said, adding "the party high command has not summoned me. I will be reaching Delhi by tonight or tomorrow as I have few works lined up".

Post-mortem of deceased farmer performed again:

The post mortem of a farmer, Gurvinder Singh, who lost his life in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence was performed again on Wednesday, informed Dinesh Chandra, District Magistrate of Bahraich. "An expert panel of doctors had come from Lucknow to monitor the post mortem, which was recorded in compliance with the orders from Chief Minister's Office. The panel will give the result. The post-mortem is being done again as the satisfaction of the family is our priority," the DM said.

"Family of a person who died in Lakhimpur incident had raised doubts over post mortem and requested another one. The state government complied and post mortem was done again to ensure it is done impartially and transparently," he added.

The post mortem was done again as his family believed that he was shot dead. A family member of the deceased, said, "I have no issue now. The team from the Lucknow came for the post-mortem. We will accept the result. After few rituals, the cremation will take place."

Rakesh Tikait says agreement is not the end of agitation:

The agreement reached between the government and the farmers following violence in Lakhmirpur Kheri is not the end of the agitation, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday and demanded that the government should fulfil its promises in a time-bound manner. Tikait said they had demanded that Raman's family should also be given compensation of Rs 45 lakh like farmers and a government job to a member of his family. He said Samyukta Kisan Morcha will help the family in every way possible.

The Truce:

The Uttar Pradesh government had on Monday announced a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The government also announced that the family of those who died in the violence will be provided Rs 45 lakh and a government job. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakh each. Eight people including four farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan