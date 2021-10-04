Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday registered couple of first information reports (FIRs) against Ministr of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish and several other people in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said that two FIRs have been registered. However, Awasthi said that details of the sections under which the FIRs have been registered are not known yet.

"FIR has been lodged against several persons including Minister of state for Home, Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra," he told PTI. "I am on the spot. Two FIRs from both sides have been registered in the matter. Detailed information in not available yet as internet is not working here".

Eight people, ncluding four farmers and three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, were killed in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri after violence erupted during a protest by farmers against Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and MoS Home Ajay Kumar Mishra.

The farmers claimed that Mishra's son Ashish was driving a car that allegedly crushed four protesters at Lakhimpur Kheri. However, Mishra has refuted the claims and said that three BJP members and a driver were beaten to death by some "anti-social" elements at the district.

"Some unruly elements attacked our workers, killed 4-5 of them. I was in Banbirpur from 9 am till the end...I have not been at the (incident) spot for two days...It could be that they don't like me and using politics," he told news agency ANI.

The state government, meanwhile, has promised actions against the culprits. However, it has accused the opposition of using the incident for "political tourism" ahead of next year's crucial assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

"We've seen Priyanka Gandhi Vadra doing political tourism earlier. It an attempt to hamper the probe and manipulate public opinion. This shouldn't happen. They should at least wait for 24 hours or visit after there's a result to the probe," said state minister Sidharth Nath Singh, as reported by ANI.

"There is no issue in presenting your opinion. But if they want to complete their journey till 2022 election over dead bodies, then it won't happen," the state minister added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma