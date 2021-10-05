New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: An FIR has been registered against 11 people including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deependra Hooda and Ajay Kumar Lallu for disturbing the peace in Lakhimpur Kheri, SHO Hargaon Police Station, Sitapur district said on Tuesday. This comes after Priyanka on Monday was detained in Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur while she was on her way to meet the families of the people killed in the violence during a farmer protest on Sunday.

Eight people, including four farmers, died in violence that broke out in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri ahead of a visit by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday. The violence erupted after a car belonging to Ashish Mishra, son of Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra, allegedly ran over the farmers who were protesting against the Centre's three farm laws ahead of an event in Tikunia. The incident led to a clash between the protestors and the BJP workers which led to the death of four more people believed to be from BJP's convoy.

However, refuting the allegations that his son Ashish Mishra was driving the vehicle that ran over the protesting farmers and killed people in Lakhimpur Kheri, MoS Ajay Mishra said his son was not even present at the spot when the incident took place. He called the whole incident a “conspiracy”.

“My son was not even present at the spot… the allegations against him are false… there is video evidence proving this," Mishra said.

Speaking to a TV news channel, Mishra said, “I will resign from ministership if a single proof surfaces of my son being on the spot where the incident happened in Lakhimpur Kheri.”

On the other hand, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has claimed that three farmers were killed in the incident. The farmers' organisation also said that one of the three farmers was shot dead by Mishra's son Ashish.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted a viral video of an SUV running over farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri. The Congress general secretary posted the video with a question for the Prime Minister.

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है।



अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

She wrote "@narendramodi Sir, your government has kept me in custody for the last 28 hours without any order and FIR. This person who crushed the annadata (farmers) has not been arrested yet. Why?"

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also painted an attack on the ruling party for the killing of 8 people in Uttar Pradesh. He said "The one who is silent even after seeing this inhuman massacre, he is already dead. But we will not let this sacrifice go in vain - Kisan Satyagraha Zindabad! #FarmersProtest"

Other leaders like Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has also been detained by the police from outside his residence in Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow where he staged a sit-in after being stopped from visiting Lakhimpur Kheri. He said "Even the British did not commit such atrocities as much as the BJP government is doing on the farmers."

The farmers and the Uttar Pradesh government have reached an agreement. The authorities have said Rs 45 lakh ex-gratia and govt job for kin will be given to the family of killed farmers. A retired High Court judge will also be appointed to probe the matter.

