Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Ashish Mishra, the son of Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, has been named as the "prime accused" in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which four farmers, three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers and a journalist lost their lives.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigating the matter on Monday also submitted its 5,000-page charge sheet nearly three months after the incident and claimed that Ashish was present at the site when the violence erupted.

Farmer unions have claimed that Ashish was driving the SUV that allegedly crushed four farmers to death in Lakhimpur Kheri who were protesting against the farm laws. However, Ashish's father Ajay Mishra has termed the allegations against his son "baseless" and alleged that he is being framed in the case.

Ashish, however, continues to be locked up in jail. Last month, he had moved his second bail plea but it was rejected by the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM) in Lakhimpur Kheri which said that there "were not enough grounds for bail and rejected the second bail application on gravity of the crime."

More Details Awaited

