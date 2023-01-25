Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Ashish Mishra Granted Interim Bail For 8 Weeks By Supreme Court

THE SUPREME Court on Wednesday granted bail to Lakhimpur Kheri accused Ashish Mishra, son of MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, with conditions. The top court granted him bail for 8 weeks. This came a week after the Uttar Pradesh government had opposed the bail plea of Ashish Mishra in the Supreme Court saying that the charges against him are grave in nature and granting bail will hamper the investigation. Ashish Mishra had challenged the Allahabad High Court's order refusing him bail in the Supreme Court.

As part of the conditions placed on Ashish Mishra, he cannot stay in the National Capital Territory of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and he shall leave UP, seven days after being released on bail. The Supreme Court will monitor the trial in the case, the order also said. The bail conditions also state that any attempt on Mishra or his family's part to influence witnesses will lead to his bail being cancelled.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari delivered the judgement in the case. Bail has also been given to the four co-accused in the case.