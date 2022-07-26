Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Allahabad HC Denies Bail To Prime Accused Ashish Mishra

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday denied granting bail to the son of MoS Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni, Ashish Mishra, who has been named as the prime accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which four people were allegedly mowed down by a vehicle belonging to Ashish Mishra, while four died in the ensuing violence.

Justice Krishna Pahal's bench said Ashish is politically so influential that he could influence the witnesses and affect the trial. The bench had reserved its order on July 15 after completing the hearing.

On February 10, the Lucknow bench had granted bail to Ashish but the Supreme Court cancelled it and directed the high court to decide his plea after affording adequate opportunity to the victims. Accordingly, the high court heard his bail petition afresh.

Meanwhile, on May 9, the court rejected the bail pleas of co-accused Lavkush, Ankit Das, Sumit Jaiswal and Shishupal. While rejecting their pleas, the high court had observed that the four accused were actively involved in planning and participation of the heinous offence committed in a "cruel and inhuman manner" and as such did not deserve bail.

The bench had further observed, "These four accused and the main accused, Ashish Mishra alias Monu belonged to very influential political families as said and apprehension of the prosecution that they would interfere with the course of justice, tamper with the evidence and influence the witnesses, cannot be ruled out at this stage."

Mishra is a co-accused in the killing of four farmers and a journalist at Tikunia in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3 last year. The farmers and the journalist were mowed down by a speeding vehicle. In the ensuing violence, two BJP workers and the driver of a vehicle were killed by an agitated mob. Two FIRs were lodged in connection with the violence.