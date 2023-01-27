Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Accused Ashish Mishra Released From Jail 2 Days After SC Grants Bail

ASHISH Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay K Mishra, was released from jail on Friday, two days after he was granted bail by the Supreme Court in Lakhimpur Khei violence case, said officials cited by PTI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mishra was granted interim bail for eight weeks, with certain conditions.

The SC also directed him to inform the concerned court about his location. It also clarified that any attempt by Ashish Mishra or his family to influence witnesses and try to delay the trial may lead to the cancellation of his bail.