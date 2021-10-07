Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday afternoon arrested two people, who were identified as Luvkush Rana and Ashish Pandey, in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri that claimed the lives of eight people, including four farmers and three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers. However, there is no information over Minister of State for Home Affair Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish who was allegedly driving the car that crushed four farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3.

"Two persons have been taken into custody and are being questioned in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Police have recovered empty bullet shells at violence site," news agency ANI quoted Uttar Pradesh government sources as saying.

This comes hours after the Supreme Court directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report over the accused named by the police in the first information report (FIR) and whether they have been arrested. The court also termed the incident "unfortunate" and sought details of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the judicial enquiry commission set up by the state government.

"You yourself have pointed out, it has also been reported and it is in the letter petition, which we have received, that eight persons, some of them are farmers and one is journalist and there are other persons also who have been killed. These all are unfortunate incidents in which different persons have been murdered," news agency PTI quoted the apex court as saying.

"We need to know who are the accused persons against whom you have registered the FIR and whether they have been arrested or not. Please explain this in your status report," it added.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV in Lakhimpur Kheri when a group agitating against the Centre's three new farm laws was holding a demonstration against the visit of Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on October 3. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

An FIR under section 302 of IPC (murder) has been registered against the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far.

Farmer leaders have claimed that Ashish was in one of the cars that allegedly knocked down the protesters but the minister has denied the allegations.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma