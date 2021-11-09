Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Forensic Lab (FSL) report on Tuesday confirmed the shots that were fired during the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri in which eight people lost their lives were fired from the weapons licensed to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni, and his friend Ankit Das, reported Dainik Jagran. The Uttar Pradesh Police had seized Ashish's rifle and revolver and Ankit's repeater gun and pistol following the violence and sent them for forensic testing on October 15. The two are currently lodged in the Lakhimpur Kheri District Jail.

Eight people, including four farmers and three BJP workers, were killed during the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in October this year. The farmers have claimed that Ashish was driving the SUV that allegedly crushed the four farmers. They also alleged that Ashish and Ankit had fired several shots during the violence.

Following the farmers' allegations, the Uttar Pradesh Police had arrested Ashish and Ankit and launched a probe. However, the Supreme Court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction over the Uttar Pradesh government's status report, saying the investigation was not going the way it expected. The apex court also suggested that a former judge of a "different High Court" should monitor the Uttar Pradesh SIT probe on day-to-day basis to infuse "independence, impartiality and fairness".

"We have seen the status report. There is nothing in the status report except to say that some more witnesses have been examined. We granted 10 days time. Laboratory reports have not come. No, no, no... it is not going the way we expected," said the three-judge bench of the Supreme Court, as reported by news agency PTI.

"We, somehow or the other, are not confident and we do want any judicial commission appointed by your state government to continue. We propose to appoint a person like say from Punjab and Haryana High Court, Justice Ranjit Singh, who has an expertise in criminal law and army background...let an independent judge like Justice Rakesh Kumar Jain, again from the same HC, monitor everything," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma