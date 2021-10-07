Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Hours after issuing a summon against Ashish Mishra in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, the Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday evening was seen pasting a notice outside the residence of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra, asking his son Mishra to appear before it at 10 am on October 8.

In its notice, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that Ashish alias Monu has been summoned under section-147, 148, 149, 279, 338, 304A, 302 and 120B to appear before it at the crime branch office in reserve police lines in Lakhimpur Kheri.

"The accused named in the FIR have been called for questioning. If they don't turn up, we'll go to court and follow up the legal process. Teams have been set up for arrest and for questioning the accused," Lucknow Inspector General of Police (IGP) Lakshmi Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that it has arrested two people -- Luvkush of Banbirpur village and Ashish Pandey of Nighasan tehsil -- in connection with the case. It said that a nine-member monitoring committee has also been formed that will be led by DIG (Headquarters) Upendra Agrawal.

Eight people, including four farmers and three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3. The farmers claimed that Mishra's son was allegedly driving the vehicle that crushed four protesters.

However, Mishra has called the allegations against his son "baseless". He also claimed that three BJP workers and one of his drivers were allegedly lynched by the agitating farmers on October 3.

"BJP workers were attacked and killed with sticks and swords. Videos show some attackers asked our workers to say that I had asked them to mow down farmers. Allegations against my son are totally baseless. Had he been there, he would have been killed," he alleged.

Amid this, the Supreme Court has asked the state government to file a status report by Friday about the people named by the police in the FIR, describing it as an "unfortunate incident". It also sought details of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the judicial enquiry commission set up by the state government.

"You yourself have pointed out, it has also been reported and it is in the letter petition, which we have received, that eight persons, some of them are farmers and one is journalist and there are other persons also who have been killed. These all are unfortunate incidents in which different persons have been murdered," the court said, as reported by news agency PTI.

