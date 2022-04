The Supreme Court on Monday canceled the bail of Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra who is the main accused in the October 3 violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana also directed Mishra to surrender within a week.

This is a breaking story, more details will be added to it soon!

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma