New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Yogi Adityanath-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh to file a status report on the first information report (FIR) registered and arrests made in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which eight people, including four farmers, lost their lives.

Terming the incident "unfortunate", a three-judge bench -- which included Chief Justice NV Ramana and Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli -- directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file status report by Friday, asking "how many people have been arrested so far".

"There are farmers and others persons also have been murdered. we need to know who are the accused against whom FIR is registered and who is arrested. Please file a status report on this," Bar and Bench quoted the Supreme Court as saying.

However, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Garima Prashad, who was appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, told the apex court that an FIR has already been registered and a special investigation team (SIT) and the judicial commission has been constituted to probe the matter. Prashad informed the court that the commission would be led by a retired High Court judge.

The court later sought details about the pleas pending the Allahabad High Court over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. It also noted that the bench has received a message from advocate Amritpal Singh Khalsa which claimed that the mother of one of the deceased farmers is in "critical condition".

"During the hearing, we have received a message that the mother of one of the deceased is in a critical medical condition post the loss of her son. We direct the UP government to assist her with medical care immediately. Admit her to nearest government medical college," the court said.

Commission set up to probe matter

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday formed a one-member commission to probe the Lakhimpur Kheri matter. The commission has been given two months time to probe the matter, the state government said in an order.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by section 3 of the Commissions of Enquiry Act, 1952 (Act no. 60 of 1952), the Governor is pleased to appoint Justice High Court, Allahabad (retd) Pradeep Kumar Srivastava as a single-member Commission of enquiry with Headquarters at Lakhimpur Kheri," the notification read, as reported by news agency PTI.

Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday. Of the eight killed, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area. The other four were two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and a journalist working for a private television channel.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma