New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Friday expressed displeasure over the steps taken by the Uttar Pradesh government in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident during which 8 people including 4 farmers, 3 BJP workers and a journalist were killed on Sunday. The apex court said that it is ‘not satisfied’ with the status report submitted by the UP government questioned it over not arresting the accused against whom FIR has been lodged.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana told senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the UP government, to communicate to the topmost police official that evidence and other relevant materials in the case are not destroyed.

The top court also asked the UP government whether the accused in other cases lodged under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC are treated in the same way. “If you see the FIR, section 302 is there. Is it the same way you treat other accused,” the bench asked while terming it as a “very serious charge”. The top court posted the matter for hearing on October 20.

The bench further queried senior advocate Harish Salve, representing the Uttar Pradesh government, that has the state government made a request to give the case to the CBI? Salve replied that it is entirely in their hands.

However, the bench told Salve, "CBI is also not a solution and you know the reason why...You find out better mode". Salve said the case is extremely serious. The bench replied, "If it is an extremely serious case that's not how things are taking place. It is only in words and not in action".

Salve admitted before the top court that what has been done by the state is not satisfactory and remedial action will be taken soon, and urged the bench to put the matter for hearing immediately after the Dussehra vacation.

The top court also took a strong objection to SIT formed in the matter, which comprises local officers. The bench said it may not be required to keep the SIT anymore, and emphasized that they should not destroy evidence or do anything negative.

Salve submitted that given the evidence in hand, allegations under Section 302, may be possibly true.The top court told Salve that it will take up the matter after Dussehra vacation, 'but that does not mean the state holds its hands', and insisted that the state must take immediate steps.

On Thursday, the top court had directed the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a status report indicating who are the accused named in the FIR filed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case and whether they have been arrested or not.

On October 3, nine persons, including four farmers, were killed in the violence that had erupted during a farmers' protest in Lakhimpur Kheri. Two BJP workers and a driver were beaten to death allegedly by the angry protesters, while a local journalist was also killed in the violence.

An FIR under section 302 of the IPC has been registered against the Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra and others in the incident in Tikonia police station but no arrest has been made so far.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan