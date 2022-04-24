Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Ashish Mishra, the son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra and the main accused in connection with the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, surrended before the Uttar Pradesh police on Sunday. This comes days after the Supreme Court cancelled his bail, setting aside the Allahabad High Court order.

Rejecting Ashish's bail, the apex court on April 18 had asked the son of the Union Minister to surrender before the Uttar Pradesh within a week. It had said that the victims were denied "a fair and effective hearing" in the Allahabad High Court which adopted a "myopic view of the evidence."

"We are, thus, of the view that this court on account of the factors like (i) irrelevant considerations having impacted the impugned order granting bail; (ii) the High Court exceeding its jurisdiction by touching upon the merits of the case; (iii) denial of victims' right to participate in the proceedings; and (iv) the tearing hurry shown by the High Court in entertaining or granting bail to the respondent/accused; can rightfully cancel the bail, without depriving the Respondent-Accused (Mishra) of his legitimate right to seek enlargement on bail on relevant considerations," the court had said.

On March 16, the top court had sought responses of the Uttar Pradesh government and Ashish Mishra, on a plea challenging the grant of bail to him.

It had also directed the state government to ensure protection of witnesses after the counsel, appearing for farmers, referred to the attack on a key witness on March 10.

On October 3 last year, eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri during violence that erupted when farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the UP Police FIR. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform laws.

(With PTI inputs)

