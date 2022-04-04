New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra Teni who is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, is "not a flight risk", said the Uttar Pradesh government on Monday after the Supreme Court reserved its order over the cancellation of his bail plea.

"As far as merits are concerned, we're relying on affidavit. Whatever we said in Allahabad High Court, we're saying the same. We've filed an affidavit saying witnesses have been provided extensive security. We've contacted all 97 witnesses and they all said no threat perception," Senior Counsel Mahesh Jethmalani, who was appearing for the UP government, said, as reported by news agency ANI.

To this, the three-judge bench of the top court which included Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justice Surya Kant and Justice Hima Kohli asked Jethmalani to clear the stand of the UP government. It, however, said that the court is "not forcing" the UP government to file a SLP.

Meanwhile, senior Advocate Dushyant Dave, who was appearing on behalf of the families of the victims, the High Court had failed to "consider relevant facts" while granting bail to Ashish Mishra. It said the High Court was "wrong in considering the question on bullet injury when they drove the car in rash and negligent way."

The apex court agreed with Dave on this and asked whether the victims were heard by the High Court or not. To this, Dave gave a negative reply and said the victims could not be heard as they were "disconnected from the virtual hearing".

"Accused went on a route knowing fully well that 10,000 to 15,000 people had gathered therein. Ashish Mishra and his friends raised slogans and crushed the farmers with intention to kill them. 4 farmers and one journalist died because of this," Dave said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

At least eight people were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 last year after violence erupted while farmers were protesting against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the area.

Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV, in which Ashish Mishra was seated, according to the UP Police FIR. Following the incident, the driver and two BJP workers were allegedly lynched by angry farmers.

A journalist also died in the violence that triggered outrage among opposition parties and farmer groups agitating over the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform laws.

