Amid the Lakhimpur controversy in which 8 people were killed including 4 farmers and 4 others allegedly related to BJP, two advocates on Tuesday have written a letter to the Supreme Court demanding that the investigation of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident should be conducted in a time-bound manner under the supervision of the top court.

The letter sent by two lawyers sought direction from the Ministry of Home Affairs and police to register an FIR and punish the ministers involved in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident during farmers protest in Uttar Pradesh on October 3. It also sought setting up of high-level judicial inquiry under the supervision of Supreme Court involving CBI in stipulated time.

Advocates Shiv Kumar Tripathi and CS Panda said that having regard to the seriousness of the killing of the farmers at District Lakhimpur Kheri it is incumbent upon this Court to intervene in the matter. They asked that the letter be treated as PIL.

Navjot Singh Sidhu threatens to lead a march to Lakhimpur Kheri if Priyanka Gandhi not released by tomorrow:

The activists of Punjab Congress will walk towards Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh if Priyanka Gandhi is not released and the Union Minister's son accused of murder not arrested, said state party President Navjot Sidhu on Tuesday.

"If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister's son behind the brutal murder of farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri!" Sidhu tweeted.

If, by tomorrow, the Union Minister’s son behind the brutal murder of Farmers is not arrested, and our leader @PriyankaGandhi being unlawfully arrested, fighting for farmers is not released, the Punjab Congress will march towards Lakhimpur Kheri ! @INCIndia @INCPunjab — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) October 5, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi arrested:

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been arrested after a case was registered against her at the Hargaon police station in Sitapur under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including disobeying prohibitory orders and abetment.

The PAC guest house where she has been under detention since Monday has been notified as a temporary jail.The case, according to official sources, has been filed under Sections 151, 107 and 116, on a report given by the station house officer of Hargaon to the magistrate.

Earlier this morning, Priyanka tweeted a viral video of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and asked why has the person behind the killing of four farmers have not been arrested while she has been under detention for 28 hours without an FIR.

.@narendramodi जी आपकी सरकार ने बग़ैर किसी ऑर्डर और FIR के मुझे पिछले 28 घंटे से हिरासत में रखा है।



अन्नदाता को कुचल देने वाला ये व्यक्ति अब तक गिरफ़्तार नहीं हुआ। क्यों? pic.twitter.com/0IF3iv0Ypi — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) October 5, 2021

My son ready to depose before investigating agencies says, MoS Ajay Mishra Teni:

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Ajay Mishra Teni on Tuesday, as quoted by ANI said, that his son is ready to depose before any investigating agency.

"An FIR has been registered. In our country, there is a rule of law and everyone has a right to file a complaint. During the evidence collection, everything will become clear. Investigators can check our call detail record, mobile location etc. It will become crystal clear that my son was not at the spot when the incident happened. My son is ready to depose before investigating agencies," he said.

Regarding the purported video of a van running over the protesting farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri, Teni said, "In that video, one can clearly see that the driver who mowed down farmers was beaten to death on the spot. So, (by that logic) my son would have been killed if he had run over the farmers."

