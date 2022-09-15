Six Arrested For Raping, Murdering Two Dalit Sisters In UP's Lakhimpur; Govt Assures Harshest Punishment

The Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday arrested six accused in connection with the brutal murder and rape of two Dalit teenage sisters in the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district. The bodies of the girls, aged nearly 14 and 17 years respectively, were found hanging from a tree in a sugarcane field located about a kilometre away from their house on Wednesday night. The girls' mother had on Wednesday claimed that they were murdered.

According to the Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police (SP), Sanjeev Suman, six accused, identified as Junaid, Sohail, Hafizur Rehman, Karimuddin, Arif and Chottu, were arrested in connection with the gruesome crime. Two of the six accused, Junaid and Sohail, the SP said, have confessed that they have strangulated the minor girls after raping them. Junaid and Sohail were in a relationship with the girls, the police said.

"We have arrested Junaid, Sohail, Hafizur Rehman, Karimuddin, Arif and Chottu in an overnight operation. As per preliminary investigation, the two sisters left their home on Wednesday afternoon on the persuasion of Junaid and Sohail. Junaid and Sohail have confessed that they strangulated the girls after raping them", Lakhimpur SP Sanjeev Suman said.

The two sisters were strangled to death by the accused because they insisted that since they had been violated, the men marry them, the SP said. "The men took advantage of the fact that they were friendly with the girls and raped them. As the girls then started saying they would have to marry them, the men got angry and strangled them with their dupattas. They later called two of their friends, who helped them hang the girls so that it looked like a suicide," he said.

The main accused Chotu had allegedly introduced the girls to three others but was not at the scene of the crime. The three, who carried out the crime, and the two, who helped them in a coverup attempt, are from another village close to the girls.

The SP said that one of the men was caught this morning in an encounter with the police, who shot him in the leg. All six have been booked for murder and rape besides under the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The SP said that the girls were 'not forcibly abducted'.

"The post-mortem examination is being conducted by a panel of three doctors. It will be videographed, and some members of the victims' family will be inside as they wanted to be sure. We will do everything that the family wants. That is important, we understand," he said.

Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, meanwhile, said that strict punishment will be given to the accused which will set an example for other perpetrators. "Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin and Arif involved. Girls were strangled to death and then hanged. Govt will take such an action that the souls of their coming generations will also shiver. Justice will be given; proceedings via fast-track court," Pathak said.

On Wednesday evening, the bodies of two minor sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lalpur Majra Tamoli Purva village under the Nighasan police station of Lakhimpur Kheri district. Local villagers and the family of the girls lodged a protest as they marched and blocked the road demanding justice for the victims.

The family of the deceased had accused three men of rape and murder and staged a demonstration at the Nighasan crossing, a few kilometres from the village. Lakhimpur Kheri superintendent of police (SP) Sanjeev Suman, along with the police force, rushed to the protest site and assured villagers that strict action will be taken against the accused.



