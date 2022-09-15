Lakhimpur Kheri: Dalit Sisters Raped, Strangulated To Death, Confirms Post-Mortem Report

The post-mortem reports of two Dalit minor sisters, who were found hanging from a tree in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, confirmed that they were raped and strangled, which has been confirmed to be the cause of death, news agency ANI reported.

Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman told ANI over the phone that the two minors were murdered after being raped.

According to the postmortem report, the girls died of "asphyxia as a result of ante mortem strangulation."

This comes a day after the two girls were discovered hanging from a tree in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on Wednesday.

Protests erupted after the news broke, with the deceased's father demanding justice for his daughters, stating that the "culprits should be hanged." He also demanded Rs 1 crore in compensation and a government job for one of the family members.

Earlier in the day, police arrested six accused who were involved in the crime. "A total of six people involved in crime in different ways have been arrested. The accused were identified as Chotu, Junaid, Sohail, Hafizul, Karimuddin, and Arif. "Accused Junaid has been nabbed in an encounter that ensued where he was shot in his leg," said Lakhimpur Kheri Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Suman.

The accused have been booked under Sections 302, 376 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

According to the SP, the accused Junaid was apprehended during an encounter during which he was shot in the leg.

The accused were "friends of the deceased girls," according to the SP.

"Sohail and Junaid lured the girls to farms and raped them yesterday. Sohail, Hafizul, and Junaid strangled and killed the girls after they asked the accused to marry them. They then summoned Karimuddin and Arif and hanged the girls to remove any evidence," SP Sanjeev Suman said.

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Ministers also assured strict action against the culprits in the rape and murder of two Dalit girls in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri and urged the opposition to 'console the family instead of politicising the matter.

Meanwhile, NCPCR Chairman Priyank Kanoongo, told news agency ANI, "A member of UP State Commission for Protection of Child Rights & 2 representatives of NCPCR to visit victims' families on 19 Sept. Will ensure hearing happens in fast-track court & death penalty is given."