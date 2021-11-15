New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday agreed to the suggestion of the Supreme Court to appoint a retired judge of its choice to supervise the investigation by the SIT team on a day-to-day basis into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which 4 farmers were mowed down allegedly by a car belonging to MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, while four others died in the ensuing violence.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana also raised the issue of low-rank police officers being engaged in the SIT probe and sought names of the IPS officers who are of the UP cadre but not natives of the state, for being included in the investigation team.

The bench, also comprising justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli said that it will have to take the consent of the judge concerned and will consider names of even former apex court and high court judges for monitoring the probe in the sensational case and pronounce the same on Wednesday.

While consenting, senior advocate Harish Salve said that the state has no issues with the apex court appointing a former judge of its choice to monitor the probe, but the point that he should not be a native of Uttar Pradesh should not bear in the mind as the person concerned is a relevant factor.

The apex court, on November 8, had expressed dissatisfaction over the probe and suggested that to infuse "independence, impartiality and fairness” in the ongoing investigation, a former judge of a “different high court” should monitor it on a day-to-day basis.

The bench had also said that it has no confidence and does not want the one-member judicial commission appointed by the state to continue probing into the case. Retired Allahabad High Court judge Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava was named by the state government to enquire into the eruption of violence on Tikonia-Banbirpur road in Lakhimpur Kheri district.

