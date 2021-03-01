PM Modi was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin by Sister P Niveda at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday became the first citizen of India to get vaccinated in the second phase of the inoculation drive against COVID-19.

PM Modi was administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin by Sister P Niveda at the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Sister Niveda, who hails from Puducherry said that PM Modi chatted with her while was giving him the first dose of the vaccine and remarked, "laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala (already done? I didn't even feel it)".

"I found out today morning that sir (Prime Minister Modi) was going to come, and I was called to administer the vaccine. It was nice to meet him," Sister Nivedita said, as reported by news agency ANI.

"Sir (PM Modi) has been administered the first dose of Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. The second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us from where we belong," she added.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister after receiving the first shot of the coronavirus vaccine appealed to those who are eligible to get inoculated and "make India COVID-19 free".

"Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19," he tweeted.

The second phase of coronavirus vaccination -- in which those above 60 and people more than 45 years of age with comorbid conditions -- began on Monday.

In this phase, COVID-19 vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- will be administered for free of cost at government facilities and for Rs 250 per dose at many private hospitals.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that citizens will be able to register and book an appointment for vaccination, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Aarogya Setu.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma