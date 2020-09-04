Speaking to news agency ANI, the Army chief said that the talks between India and China will continue to resolve the border standoff in the region.

Leh | Jagran News Desk: Amid the escalating tensions with China, Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is "slightly tensed", noting that diplomatic and military level talks are underway to resolve the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh.

Speaking to news agency ANI, the Army chief said that the talks between India and China will continue to resolve the border standoff in the region. General Naravane, however, noted that the Army is fully prepared to tackle any Chinese misadventure, adding that it will "ensure that status quo is not changed".

"The situation along LAC is slightly tensed. Keeping in view of the situation, we have taken precautionary deployment for our own safety and security, so that our security and integrity remain safeguarded," Army chief said while speaking to ANI.

#WATCH: Army Chief says to ANI, "They (the jawans) are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they are fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. Our officers and men are the finest in the world and will make not only the Army but also the nation proud." pic.twitter.com/EFMZ3j77VO — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Talking about his two-day visit to Leh, the Army chief said that he visited different places in the region and spoke to the officers and JCOs, adding that the "morale of jawans is high and they are ready to deal with all challenges".

"They (the jawans) are highly motivated. Their morale is high and they're fully prepared to deal with any situation that may arise. I would like to reiterate that our officers and men are the finest in the world and will make not only the Army but also the nation proud," General Naravane said, as reported by ANI.

General Naravane had arrived in Leh to review security situation in the eastern Ladakh days after China tried to change the status quo along the southern bank of Pangong lake, escalating tensions in the region. During his visit, General Naravane held a series of meetings with top commanders about the evolving situation in the region as well as on India's overall combat readiness to deal with any eventualities, reported news agency PTI.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his Chinese counterpart on Friday evening?

Amid escalating tensions, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi has sought a meeting with his Indian counterpart on the sidelines of a key Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet in Moscow.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the Centre has given its nod for the meeting and Rajnath will likely meet his Chinese counterpart on Friday evening on sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) meet in Moscow.

Singh and Wei are currently in Moscow to attend a meeting of SCO defence ministers on Friday.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma