New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China on Thursday said that the 14th round Corps Commander Level Meeting failed to end the deadlock between the two militaries along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh but the two sides agreed to stay "in close contact and maintain dialogue to work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest."

In a joint statement, the two sides said that the military commanders of India and China have agreed that the sides should follow "the guidance provided by the state leaders" to resolve the remaining issues. It also said that the two sides agreed that the next round of the commanders' talks should be held at the earliest.

"During the 14th round of the India-China Corps Commanders meeting yesterday, the two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," the statement read.

"Both sides also agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter."

"Both sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of remaining issues at earliest. It was also agreed that the next round of Commanders’ talks should be held at the earliest," it added.

On Wednesday, India and China had held the 14th round of military talks at the Chushul-Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh. During the meeting, India pressed for an early disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points, especially at Hot Springs (Patrolling Point 15).

The Indian delegation at the talks was led by Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, the newly-appointed Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. The Chinese team was to be headed by South Xinjiang Military District Chief Maj General Yang Lin.

The fresh talks took place days after India hit out at China for building a bridge across Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh and said it is in an area that has been under illegal occupation of that country for around 60 years.

Last week, India also described China's renaming of some places in Arunachal Pradesh as a "ridiculous exercise" to support "untenable territorial" claims, asserting that the state has always been and will always remain an "inalienable" part of India.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma