Ladakh Standoff: During the 8th military-level talks, both sides agreed to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two Asian superpowers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China held the 8th round of Corps Commander-level meeting in Chusul on November 6 and had a candid and constructive exchange of views on disengagement of troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, the government said on Sunday.

"On Nov 6, the 8th round of India-China Corps Commander Level meeting was held in Chushul. The two sides had a candid, in-depth & constructive exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas," the Government of India said in a statement.

During the talks, the government statement said, both sides agreed to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two Asian superpowers and ensure their troops deployed at the border exercise restraint.

"Both sides agreed to earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries (India and China), ensure their frontline troops to exercise restraint and avoid misunderstanding and miscalculation," the Indian government said.

India and China have been engaged in an intense standoff along the LAC in Ladakh since May this year. The standoff turned uglier in June and resulted in the deaths of at least 20 Indian soldiers. Over 40 Chinese soldiers were also reportedly injured or killed in the clashes that took place in the mountainous Galwan Valley region.

Following the deadly Galwan clashes, both countries deployed thousands of troops on forward areas along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh. Top leaders of India and China have also met at least on two occasions to resolve the standoff peacefully. Both sides have maintained they want a peaceful resolution to the border standoff but maintained they will defend their borders at any cost.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma