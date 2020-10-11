Ladakh Standoff: India and China will hold 7th military-level talks on Monday in order to de-escalate the situation across the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tensions between India and China have mounted over the last few months across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The two sides have deployed large of troops and heavy weapons on both sides of the border, escalating tensions. Several military and diplomatic level talks have been held over the last few months but the two sides have not been able to reach to an agreement.

Amid this, top commanders of the Indian and Chinese Armies will hold the seventh round of high-level military talks on Monday. The talks will begin at noon in Chushul on the Indian side of the LAC in eastern Ladakh and India will press for "early and complete disengagement of troops by China" from all the friction points, reported news agency PTI.

According to PTI, India will "strongly oppose any demand by China for the withdrawal of Indian troops from several strategic heights on the southern bank of the Pangong lake to kick-start the disengagement process".

The report quoted government sources as saying that India will also stress on maintaining stability on the ground and avoid action that may escalate tensions between the two sides.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated following at least three attempts by the Chinese military to "intimidate" Indian troops along the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake area between August 29 and September 8 where even shots were fired in the air for the first time at the LAC in 45 years.

As the tensions escalated further, the foreign ministers of the two countries held talks in Moscow on September 10 where they reached on the five-point agreement to defuse the situation in eastern Ladakh. The agreement was the basis for the sixth round of Corps commander-level talks.

In the last three months, the Indian Army rushed tanks, heavy weaponry, ammunition, fuel, food and essential winter supplies into various treacherous and high-altitude areas of the region to maintain combat readiness through the harsh winter of around four months beginning mid-October.

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma