New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could escalate tensions between India and China, the Indian Army on Monday said that Chinese troops "carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo", violating the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements to resolve the standoff along Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

In a statement, the Indian Army said that the incident took place overnight between August 29 and 30, adding that a Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues.

It also noted that there has been no physical clash between Indian and Chinese troops near the southern bank of Pangong Tso.

"Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground," Indian Army PRO Colonel Aman Anand said, as reported by news agency ANI.

The Indian Army further noted that it is "committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity".

Tensions between India and China have escalated over the last few months, especially after the violent clash at the Galwan Valley when 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives. China also accepted that it suffered casualties during the standoff. However, it didn't reveal the actual number of casualties but news agency ANI quoted intelligence sources saying that the People Liberation Army (PLA) suffered 43 casualties during the Galwan Valley standoff.

Following the Galwan Valley clash, India and China have held several meeting to resolve tensions and restore the status quo in the region. Earlier, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi also held a two hour long meeting on ways to bring down tensions in the region.

Later, India had said that the disengagement of troops from the friction points in eastern Ladakh has not moved forward as expected "because Chinese troops continue to make a presence at several areas" across the region.

'Situation most serious after 1962'

Last week, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar had said that the standoff across LAC was the "most serious situation after 1962", adding that the two countries need to solve the difference peacefully.

"This is surely the most serious situation after 1962. In fact, after 45 years, we have had military casualties on this border. The quantum of forces currently deployed by both sides at the LAC is also unprecedented," Jaishankar had said.

"If we look back at the last three decades, this is quite self-evident. Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a tense stand-off in eastern Ladakh for over three-and-half-month despite multiple rounds of diplomatic and military talks," he had added.

