'Common Security Possible When...': India's Veiled Dig At China At UNSC Meet Amid Ladakh Standoff

India on Monday took a veiled dig at China at the United National Security Council (UNSC) amid the ongoing standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and said that any "coercive or unilateral action" that aims to change the status quo by force is "an affront to common security". The remarks were made by Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the UN, while addressing members of the UNSC.

"Further, common security is only possible when countries respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as they would expect their own sovereignty to be respected," she said while underling that common security is only feasible "when all countries stand together against common threats such as terrorism and do not engage in double standards while preaching otherwise".

Though Kamboj, 58, didn't take China's name, her remarks are seen as New Delhi's response to Beijing amid the ongoing standoff along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. Although India and China have held 16 rounds of Corps Commander Level talks so far to resolve the standoff, the friction still continues at some points.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar, who is currently in South America, earlier had also attacked China, saying it has disregarded the border pacts with India. He had said India and China have agreements going back to the 1990s which prohibits bringing troops to the border area.

"They (Chinese) have disregarded that. You know what happened in the Galwan Valley a few years ago. That problem has not been resolved and that is clearly casting a shadow," Jaishankar had said, adding that everyone wants "to get along with their neighbour on reasonable terms".

"From our point of view, we've been very clear that if you have to build a relationship, then there has to be mutual respect. Each one will have their interests and we need to be sensitive to what the concerns are of the other party," he had noted.