The Chinese spokesperson during the briefing also pointed out that India and China have recently conducted intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels.

Earlier, India in the last round of diplomatic talks stressed the need for early and complete disengagement along the LAC and de-escalation in border areas.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the India-China Border talks, The Indian government sources in New Delhi on Tuesday have denied the claims made by the Chinese officials about the ‘disengagement’ of frontline troops at most locations across the LAC, reports PTI.

Asserting that situation on the ground is easing, Beijing on Tuesday has claimed that troops had disengaged in “most localities” across the border in Ladakh. “As border troops have disengaged in most localities, the situation on the ground is de-escalating and the temperature is coming down,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin claimed at a briefing in Beijing. The Chinese spokesperson during the briefing also pointed out that India and China have recently conducted intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels. “Recently China and India have conducted intensive communication through military and diplomatic channels. We have held four rounds of commander level talks and three meetings of WMCC,” Wang said on Tuesday.

However, India’s external affairs ministry did not comment on the matter.

According to a report by the PTI, While China’s official media had raised concerns over the disengagements from Galwan, Gogra, and Hot Springs areas in eastern Ladakh, the question pertaining to the disengagement at the major friction point in the Pangong Tso area, was conspicuously absent.

Earlier, India in the last round of diplomatic talks stressed the need for early and complete disengagement along the LAC and de-escalation in border areas. In the last round of border negotiations, China claimed “positive progress” in the talks and the area along Pangong lake and Depsang area remain contested. The disengagement process from Pangong Tso has been hindered due to China’s control in the area. The Corps commander level talks are likely to be held later this week.

Posted By: Simran Babbar