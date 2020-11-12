Ladakh Standoff: According to a report, the Armies of the countries have agreed to stop patrolling between the Finger 4 and Finger 8.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Nearly six months after a standoff at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India and China have reportedly agreed to withdraw their troops from forward positions and will "dismantle any new structures that have come up during the ongoing standoff since April-May this year in the Pangong lake area".

According to a report by news agency ANI, the Armies of the countries have agreed to stop patrolling between the Finger 4 and Finger 8. The report, however, claimed that the issue of Depsang plains would be discussed between the two countries separately.

The report further said that the two countries are discussing proposals as they have reached an agreement to discuss stepwise disengagement from parts of the Eastern Ladakh sector under which they would be moving back to their respective positions before April-May timeframe earlier this year.

The disengagement will be carried out in three parts. In step one, the two armies will move their armoured vehicles including tanks and armoured personnel carriers back from their frontline deployment to a significant distance from the LAC.

In the second step to be carried out near the northern bank on the Pangong lake, both sides were supposed to withdraw around 30 per cent of troops every day for three days. The Indian side agreed to come close to its administrative Dhan Singh Thapa post while the Chinese had consented to go back to their position east of Finger 8.

In the third and last step, the two sides will withdraw from their respective positions from the frontline along the southern bank of Pangong lake area which includes the heights and territories around Chushul and Rezang La area.

The report noted that India is moving very carefully on the issue as there is a lot of trust deficit with China after the Galwan Valley clash in June this year in which 20 Indian soldiers had lost their lives.

Meanwhile, China had mobilised its troops in a massive deployment along the LAC and transgressed into multiple Indian locations including patrolling points 14, 15, 15 A, 17 and 17A and the Finger area in April-May timeframe in the 14 Corps area of responsibility with Lt Gen Harinder Singh as Corps Commander and Maj Gen Abhijit Bapat as the 3 Infantry Division Commander based out of Karu.

India gave a huge response as it moved close to 60,000 troops for forward deployments apart from bringing in reserve divisions from the nearby Himachal Pradesh sector and plains. The Indian Air Force made rapid deployments to the frontline where its fighter jets and attack choppers were in ready to fire mode while its Garud Special Forces were deployed in the approach areas with Igla air defence systems to take out any approaching enemy aircraft.

(With ANI inputs)

