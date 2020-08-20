The WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides. On Thursday, India’s delegation will be likely held by Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the External Affairs Ministry Naveen Srivastava.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To de-escalate the tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the India and China will hold a meeting of Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on Thursday.

The WMCC talks are headed by joint secretary-level officials from both sides. On Thursday, India’s delegation will be likely held by Joint Secretary (East Asia) in the External Affairs Ministry Naveen Srivastava.

This will be the eighteenth WMCC meeting that will be held between the two nations. The seventeenth WMCC meeting was held on July 24 where the two Asian giants had discussed the disengagement of the troops along the LAC.

Following the talks, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said that India and China agreed that an early and complete disengagement of the troops along the LAC under bilateral agreement and protocols was essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

However, the disengagement of troops from the friction points in eastern Ladakh has not moved forward as expected by India as Chinese troops continue to make a presence at several areas. India will likely raise the point again on Thursday and demand an immediate restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh before May 5.

According to reports, China has withdrawn its troops from the Galwan Valley and certain other friction points. However, it continues to maintain its troops in Pangong Tso, Depsang and several other areas.

India-China standoff:

Tensions between India and China escalated following the clash at Galwan Valley where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives, including a Colonel rank officer. China has also admitted that it suffered casualties during the standoff. However, it did not disclose the number of casualties it suffered.

Following the Galwan Valley incident, the government gave the armed forces "full freedom" to give a "befitting" response to any Chinese misadventure along the LAC.

Later, India and China decided to de-escalate tensions and withdraw troops. The formal process of disengagement of troops began on July 6, a day after a nearly two-hour telephonic conversation between National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on ways to bring down tensions in the area.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma