The top commanders of the Indian and Chinese Armies will hold another round of talks on Sunday to resolve the ongoing tensions between the two sides.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To resolve the ongoing standoff across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the top commanders of the Indian and Chinese Armies held another round of talks on Sunday. This will be the fifth Corps Commander-level talks between the two sides. The talks are underway at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC and India will likely focus on withdrawal of troops from Pangong Tso area and Gogra.

"Armies of India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control today. In the meeting scheduled to start at 11 am today, India side will focus on complete disengagement by China in the Finger area," news agency ANI quoted Indian Army sources as saying.

India and China have held four Corps Commander-level talks so far to defuse the tensions across the LAC and restore peace and tranquillity in the region. The tensions between the two sides has increased over the last few months, especially after the violent clash at the Galwan Valley.

However, since the clash at the Galwan Valley, India and China have held a series of talks to de-escalate troops from the region. Earlier, a Times of India report had claimed that top commanders of the Indian and Chinese Armies are in touch with each other clarify matters over stalled disengagement process.

Also Read | 'It'll be difficult for India to reach equilibrium with China': Jaishankar on LAC standoff

Meanwhile, reports have suggested that disengagement process has been completed at patrolling point 14, 15, 17 A and Galwan Valley. However, the Chinese side is yet to withdraw its troops from Finger 5 to Finger 8 in Pangong Tso area as demanded by India.

"There has been some progress made towards this objective but the disengagement process has yet not been completed," Ministry of External Affairs(MEA) spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said earlier.

"We expect that the Chinese side will sincerely work with us for complete disengagement and de-escalation and full restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas at the earliest as agreed to by the Special Representatives," he added.

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had held a nearly two-hour-long telephonic conversation on July 5 to bring down tension in the region. Both sides commenced the disengagement process from July 6 following the Doval-Wang talks who are Special Representatives for the boundary question.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma