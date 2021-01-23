Ladakh Standoff: The 9th round of commander level military talks between India and China will be held on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to resolve the ongoing deadlock along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, India and China will hold the 9th round of commander level military talks on Sunday. The talks will be held in Moldo opposite to the Chushul sector in India, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pushed for a complete withdrawal of troops from eastern Ladakh and said that India won't reduce its soldiers unless China initiates the process, noting that New Delhi is developing infrastructure in border areas at a "very fast rate".

"Now, India has also started constructing infrastructure near the LAC at a fast pace considering the requirements of the locals as well as our forces. We are developing our infrastructure at a very fast rate," Rajnath Singh said while speaking to an English news channel.

Since May last year, India and China are locked in a border dispute along the LAC in eastern Ladakh. The tensions further escalated after the Galwan Valley clash that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. Since the bloody clash at Galwan, India and China have held several rounds of talks but have failed to end the impasse in border areas.

Amid the growing tensions between the two sides, the Indian Army had captured a People Liberation Army (PLA) soldier near the south of Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh earlier this month. The soldier was returned later. This was the second instance when a PLA soldier was captured in the Indian side of the LAC.

Following the capture of the PLA soldier, the Indian Army said that it is committed to resolving the disputes through talks and political efforts but "no one should make the mistake of testing its patience". "I want to assure the country that the sacrifices of the Galwan heroes will not go waste. Indian Army will not allow any harm to the country's sovereignty and security," said Army Chief General MM Naravane last week.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma