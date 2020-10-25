Ladakh Standoff: In this round of talks, India will likely press on complete disengagement of troops from all friction points in eastern Ladakh including the northern and southern bank of Pangong lake.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China will likely hold the eighth round of Corps Commander talks this week to de-escalate the tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. According to a report by news agency ANI, officials from both sides are discussing the dates to hold the talks and will make a decision soon in this regard. The Indian side will likely be led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, who is the new 14 Corps Commander.

Recently, India had also said that ensuring a comprehensive disengagement of troops in all friction points is the 'immediate task', noting that New Delhi and Beijing are engaged in talks to 'peacefully' resolve the border issues.

"As you are aware, India and China continue to have discussions through both diplomatic and military channels to peacefully resolve the issues along the LAC in India-China border areas," said spokesperson in Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Anurag Srivastava.

Army commanders to review Ladakh situation at 4-day conference from Monday

The top commanders of the Indian Army will review the situation in eastern Ladakh at a four-day conference beginning Monday. The event will be attended by senior officers of the Army including the VCOAS, all Army Commanders, Principal Staff Officers (PSOs) of the Army HQ and other senior officers.

"The first day will be spent deliberating on matters related to Human Resource Management. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on October 27, 2020. Prior to the Defence Minister's address, the conference will be addressed by the CDS and all the three Service Chiefs (COAS, CNS & CAS)," the Indian Army said in a press release.

'NSA Ajit Doval's speech not about China or any specific situation'

Meanwhile, the government has clarified that the statements of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval were not on any country or specific situation, adding that attempts are being made to twist his statements. NSA Doval had earlier said that "India will fight anywhere" and that the country has "never done it for selfish reasons".

"We will fight where you want us to fight, that is also not mandatory. We fight where we feel the threat is coming. We have never done it for selfish reasons. We will fight a war on our land and others' land too but not our selfish reasons but for the highest good of others," Doval had said at an event, as reported by news agency ANI.

Talking about India-China border standoff, the relation between the two sides have strained because of the ongoing conflict in eastern Ladakh. The two sides, however, have held several rounds of talks to deescalate the tensions and restore the status quo in the region.

