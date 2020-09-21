Today's meeting is the sixth round of Corps Commander-level talks that focusses on implementing agreements reached between the two countries.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: India and China are scheduled to hold their sixth Corps Commander-level talks today on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control in a bid to address the ongoing military standoff there.

The Corps Commanders of the two sides would be meeting after more than a month as both sides had been engaged in at least three firing incidents which have taken place for the first time in more than 45 years along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Today's meeting is the sixth round of Corps Commander-level talks that focusses on implementing agreements reached between the two countries on disengagement and de-escalation in eastern Ladakh, news agency PTI reported quoting unnamed government sources.

News agency quoted sources saying that Naveen Srivastava, Joint Secretary (East Asia) Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), will also be a part of the meeting.

The agenda and issues to be raised by the Indian side in the meeting were discussed and finalised during a high-level meeting attended by National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane last week on Friday.



India is likely to press for simultaneous disengagement and de-escalation by the Chinese side in the Eastern Ladakh sector during the meeting of two Corps Commanders.



The ground commanders had been talking to each other on an almost daily basis on the ground.



The talks are happening at a time when the Indian side has also occupied six major hill features which are helping the Indian Army to be in dominating positions on heights.

