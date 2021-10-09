New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following a standoff between troops in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector, the military commanders of India and China will hold the high-level 13th round of talks on Sunday to de-escalation the tensions between the armies of the nations along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Quoting Indian Army sources, news agency ANI reported that the talks, which will begin at around 10.30 am on Sunday, will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC. The Army sources told ANI that the military commanders would discuss ways to de-escalate tensions at the Hot Springs and other friction points.

India and China have been engaged in a standoff in eastern Ladakh since May last year following the deadly Galwan Valley clash. Last week, troops of India and China had a minor altercation in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector after 100 Chinese troops tried to enter the Indian territory but were forced back.

According to a report by news agency PTI, there were some "physical engagement" between the two sides. Reports also indicate that some Chinese troops were detained by the Indian Army personnel. However, both India and China are yet to issue a statement over the same.

"Whenever patrols of both sides physically meet, the situation is managed according to established protocols and mechanisms agreed by both sides," PTI quoted a source as saying. "Physical engagement can last for a few hours prior to disengaging as per mutual understanding. However, there has been no damage to defences".

'China's continuous build-up matter of concern'

Army chief General MM Naravane on Saturday expressed concerns over China's military build-up in eastern Ladakh, but said that India is keeping a close watch on all the activities by the Chinese troops. Speaking at the Indian Today conclave, General Naravane said that India will too maintain its presence on its side of the LAC if the Chinese military continues with its deployment.

"Yes, it is a matter of concern that the large-scale build-up has occurred and continues to be in place, and to sustain that kind of a build-up, there has been an equal amount of infrastructure development on the Chinese side," General Naravane said, as reported by PTI.

"So, it means that they (PLA) are there to stay. We are keeping a close watch on all these developments, but if they are there to stay, we are there to stay too," the Army chief added.

