New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what could end the four-month long border standoff, India and China have reached a ‘5-point’ consensus to ease the ongoing tensions between the two countries and to maintain peace and tranquility in the region.

The consensus was reached at the two-hour long meeting that was held between External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet.

Following the meeting between the two leaders, India issued a joint statement, saying that Jaishankar and Yi agreed the troops of the both the countries should disengage as the “current situation in the border areas is not in the interest of either side”.

"They agreed, therefore, that the border troops of both sides should continue their dialogue, quickly disengage, maintain proper distance and ease tensions," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

"The two ministers agreed that both sides shall abide by all the existing agreements and protocol on China-India boundary affairs, maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas and avoid any action that could escalate matters," it added.

China massing troops along LAC in eastern Ladakh: Jaishankar tells Yi

During the two-hours long meeting, Jaishankar also expressed India’s concern over the large deployment of People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Jaishankar told his Chinese counterpart that the presence of a large concentration of the PLA troops was not in accordance with the bilateral pacts of 1993 and 1996 on border affairs.

"The Indian side clearly conveyed that it expected full adherence to all agreements on management of border areas and would not countenance any attempt to change the status quo unilaterally. It was also emphasized that the Indian troops had scrupulously followed all agreements and protocols pertaining to the management of the border areas," PTI quoted a government source as saying.

The PTI report, however, claimed that a final disposition of the deployment of troops to their permanent posts and the phasing out process is to be worked out by the military commanders of India and China.

‘Normal to have differences,’ says China

Meanwhile, Yi during the meeting said that it is ‘normal to have differences’ but it is important for India and China to ‘put the differences in proper context’ and take the guidance of the leaders, adding that the two countries are emerging rapidly. Yi also stressed that India and China need to cooperate with each other and increase the mutual trust.

“Wang noted that it is normal for China and India to have differences as two neighbouring major countries. What is important is to put these differences in a proper context vis-a-vis bilateral relations”, Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a press release.

"China-India relations have once again come to a crossroads. But as long as the two sides keep moving the relationship in the right direction, there will be no difficulty or challenge that can't be overcome", it added.

“China-India relations have once again come to a crossroads. But as long as the two sides keep moving the relationship in the right direction, there will be no difficulty or challenge that can't be overcome”, it added.

